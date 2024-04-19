Autopia needs more than electric cars to remain relevant

Disneyland will convert its Autopia cars to electric power within the next 30 months, the resort has confirmed. Replacing the lawnmowers with golf carts just begins to address the changes that Disneyland ought to be making to this expansive Tomorrowland attraction, however.

By 2035, all vehicles sold in California must have zero emissions, under state regulations. I have no idea if that rule would apply to Disneyland's purchase of new Autopia cars, but the upcoming change illustrates that the window of "tomorrow" in California that includes gasoline-powered automobiles is closing quickly.

New tomorrows overtaking yesterday's ideal of the future has troubled Disneyland since not long after the park opened in 1955. The first "new Tomorrowland" arrived in 1967, with a second overhaul opening in 1998. In between, Disneyland has added and closed dozens of attractions within Tomorrowland, with each change altering the credibility of the land to varying degrees.

Autopia was an opening day attraction at Disneyland - the last surviving one in Tomorrowland. The ride expanded in 2000, when the neighboring Fantasyland Autopia (which opened as Junior Autopia in 1956) closed and was combined with the Tomorrowland original. Autopia now occupies a huge footprint between Space Mountain and It's a Small World. However, much of the ride runs atop the show buildings for the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage and underneath the tracks of the Disneyland Monorail. So Autopia effectively functions as the middle in tri-level attraction space, creating substantial challenges for any attempt to reimagine this area.

That does not diminish the need for a reimagining, however. Autopia, in its current form, lies within an unwelcome netherworld between a kiddie ride and all-ages attraction. As a children's ride, Autopia suffers in comparison with the superior Driving School, located down I-5 at Legoland California in Carlsbad. That attraction has suffered in quality over the years, losing much of its original educational component. But by challenging kids drive on their own, Legoland's attraction provides a more rewarding experience for young guests.

As an all-ages attraction, however, Autopia crashes as an unremarkable version of the slow-driving car rides you can find at most regional amusement parks. That's why most guests just let their kids "drive" and dismiss Autopia as a dressed-up kiddie ride. At Disney prices, guests deserve better.

It's time to focus. Since blowing up this space in favor of entirely new construction would take down three attractions - the monorail and submarines in addition to Autopia - let's contain our speculation to imagining a new version of a track ride in the Autopia space. Disneyland's first option is to double down on Autopia as a child-focused attraction. Redesign Autopia to plus the Driving School concept. Create a Disney-flavored Driving School, one including an automated scoring element that provides young drivers incentive to drive better and not wreck their cars.

Disney has made clear in recent years that it is looking to promote franchises in all its creative work, so any substantial change at Autopia is likely to include the introduction of Disney IP. That's easy enough with a plussed children's ride, but it also is possible with Disneyland's second option.

Autopia is a track ride that occupies more track length than any other such ride at Disneyland. Yet if it is to remain as a self-driving location, then there needs to be some reason why the guests are driving these cars. A driving school attraction fulfills that. So would an all-ages choose your adventure-style track ride. Autopia has the space to allow drivers to make choices and explore alternate ride paths.

Autopia's outdoor setting limits the choice of Disney IP that Imagineers might consider for a retheme. Yet Disney owns more than enough IP to allow Imagineers to come up with something that would work here.

Disneyland's Autopia needs no-emission electric cars, sure. But it needs far more than that bare-minimum change to remain a credible use of this much space in a Disney theme park.

