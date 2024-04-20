Hot take debate: Disney needs new rules for its Millennium Falcon

Proposed, for your consideration: Walt Disney World and Disneyland should implement a minimum age rule to sit in the pilots' seats on their Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run attractions.

That's the resolution for this week's "hot take debate," a new feature I am trying out here on Theme Park Insider. You are welcome to submit in the comments your arguments for or against the resolution. I will kick off the debate with some of my thoughts.

Disney fulfilled the wishes of more than a generation of Star Wars fans when it created Smugglers Run. The ride provides lucky guests the opportunity to fly what feels like a real-life Millennium Falcon. However, the nature of the attraction did not support the volume of guest capacity that Disney needed in what was sure to be a popular new attraction. Only four people fit in the cockpit of the Falcon in the Star Wars movies. And two of those seats were for passengers, without flight responsibilities.

While Disney created a ride system that disguised multiple Falcon cockpits within the attraction, it still needed more people in each cockpit in order to reach an acceptable hourly capacity. So it added a third row of two seats, creating gunner and engineer roles for the rows behind the pilots. Disney also split the pilot duties between the first-row riders, with one tasked to operate up-and-down controls for the Falcon, while the other steered side-to-side. [Here is my on-ride video from one pilot's seat.]

The need for the two pilots to coordinate added a literal extra dimension of challenge to Smugglers Run, which essentially brings a video game quest to life by challenging riders to use the Falcon to chase down and steal a load of coaxium for Hondo Ohnaka. But this is not a mere video game. The actions of the pilots directly influence the motion of the cockpit cabin. The Falcon responds to the steering input of the pilots, and wrong moves lead to collisions that leave the cockpit shuddering.

In the capable hands of good pilots, a ride on Disney's Falcon becomes an exhilarating triumph for all aboard. You sweep properly around the obstacles in the ship's away, allowing the gunners to hit their targets and the engineers to grab the loot. But in the hands of bad pilots, the Falcon throws its guests around like a pair of loose sneakers in a laundry dryer.

Experience counts when flying Disney's Millennium Falcon. It's unreasonable to expect that pilots have ridden this attraction before - a Disney trip remains a rare, if not once-in-a-lifetime experience for many visitors, especially in Florida. But experience in driving, sailing or piloting any vehicle translates to help a Falcon pilot do a better job.

Should Disney require that a guest be a license driver to pilot the Falcon? That's probably more than what's necessary. Plenty of kids under 16 have put in enough time on driving and flying video games that they could perform capably in Han Solo's or Chewbacca's roles. But the younger a child is, the lesser the chances that they will be keep from leaving the rest of their crew with physical pain after their ride.

So let's suggest this - If you are visiting Disney on a child's ticket (ages 3-9), you cannot fly the Falcon. You have to be on an adult ticket (ages 10 and up) to do that. That would require cast members to scan park tickets of young guests when assigning roles, then using wristbands or a second check in the cockpit to prevent parents from swapping their children into the pilot seat when boarding.

If each cockpit on the Falcon were limited to a single party, I would not care who sits where. If you want to put your little kid in the pilot's seat, you suffer the consequences. But with Disney mixing parties in the Falcon cockpits to boost guest capacity, especially with single riders, then who sits in those pilot seats becomes more than your family's business.

Maybe if Disney did a better job of communicating that pilots actually influence the motion of the ride, more parents would do the right thing and send their kids back to the engineers' seats. But an age limit on the pilots' seats would help deliver that message, perhaps encouraging the adults who sit those pilot seats to pay attention and try to do a better job, as well. And that's why I think a higher age limit on the Falcon's pilots seats would make Smugglers Run a better experience for everyone who rides.

Let's hear your arguments and counter-arguments in the comments. And when you are ready, here is your opportunity to vote on the resolution.



Replies (9)