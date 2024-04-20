Proposed, for your consideration: Walt Disney World and Disneyland should implement a minimum age rule to sit in the pilots' seats on their Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run attractions.
That's the resolution for this week's "hot take debate," a new feature I am trying out here on Theme Park Insider. You are welcome to submit in the comments your arguments for or against the resolution. I will kick off the debate with some of my thoughts.
Disney fulfilled the wishes of more than a generation of Star Wars fans when it created Smugglers Run. The ride provides lucky guests the opportunity to fly what feels like a real-life Millennium Falcon. However, the nature of the attraction did not support the volume of guest capacity that Disney needed in what was sure to be a popular new attraction. Only four people fit in the cockpit of the Falcon in the Star Wars movies. And two of those seats were for passengers, without flight responsibilities.
While Disney created a ride system that disguised multiple Falcon cockpits within the attraction, it still needed more people in each cockpit in order to reach an acceptable hourly capacity. So it added a third row of two seats, creating gunner and engineer roles for the rows behind the pilots. Disney also split the pilot duties between the first-row riders, with one tasked to operate up-and-down controls for the Falcon, while the other steered side-to-side. [Here is my on-ride video from one pilot's seat.]
The need for the two pilots to coordinate added a literal extra dimension of challenge to Smugglers Run, which essentially brings a video game quest to life by challenging riders to use the Falcon to chase down and steal a load of coaxium for Hondo Ohnaka. But this is not a mere video game. The actions of the pilots directly influence the motion of the cockpit cabin. The Falcon responds to the steering input of the pilots, and wrong moves lead to collisions that leave the cockpit shuddering.
In the capable hands of good pilots, a ride on Disney's Falcon becomes an exhilarating triumph for all aboard. You sweep properly around the obstacles in the ship's away, allowing the gunners to hit their targets and the engineers to grab the loot. But in the hands of bad pilots, the Falcon throws its guests around like a pair of loose sneakers in a laundry dryer.
Experience counts when flying Disney's Millennium Falcon. It's unreasonable to expect that pilots have ridden this attraction before - a Disney trip remains a rare, if not once-in-a-lifetime experience for many visitors, especially in Florida. But experience in driving, sailing or piloting any vehicle translates to help a Falcon pilot do a better job.
Should Disney require that a guest be a license driver to pilot the Falcon? That's probably more than what's necessary. Plenty of kids under 16 have put in enough time on driving and flying video games that they could perform capably in Han Solo's or Chewbacca's roles. But the younger a child is, the lesser the chances that they will be keep from leaving the rest of their crew with physical pain after their ride.
So let's suggest this - If you are visiting Disney on a child's ticket (ages 3-9), you cannot fly the Falcon. You have to be on an adult ticket (ages 10 and up) to do that. That would require cast members to scan park tickets of young guests when assigning roles, then using wristbands or a second check in the cockpit to prevent parents from swapping their children into the pilot seat when boarding.
If each cockpit on the Falcon were limited to a single party, I would not care who sits where. If you want to put your little kid in the pilot's seat, you suffer the consequences. But with Disney mixing parties in the Falcon cockpits to boost guest capacity, especially with single riders, then who sits in those pilot seats becomes more than your family's business.
Maybe if Disney did a better job of communicating that pilots actually influence the motion of the ride, more parents would do the right thing and send their kids back to the engineers' seats. But an age limit on the pilots' seats would help deliver that message, perhaps encouraging the adults who sit those pilot seats to pay attention and try to do a better job, as well. And that's why I think a higher age limit on the Falcon's pilots seats would make Smugglers Run a better experience for everyone who rides.
Let's hear your arguments and counter-arguments in the comments. And when you are ready, here is your opportunity to vote on the resolution.
* * *
I have an idea for a hot take discussion. What if Cedar point became more like Magic Kingdom. What I mean by this is getting rid of the causeway and building a parking lot on the mainland next to Lake Erie. Then you must ride a monorail (the track supports would be on the old causeway) or a ferry on Lake Erie. That would result in guests being dropped off at the parking lot which is now the new entrance area with more attractions to do.
This idea just seems so counter to the experience Disney markets that if brought up in an actual meeting I'd suspect the proposer to be attempting sabotage on behalf of Universal. While I don't refute the reality of the experience being subpar with incapable pilots, age is no measure of success and I've had flights where elementary-age pilots performed better than those given the task in a cabin full of adult Star Wars fanatics (degree of Oga's influence was uncertain). Thus, I've got an alternate solution that addresses the core issue without discriminating against visitors for whom the experience may be particularly memorable: split the queue into a line for crew and a line for passengers.
If you choose to utilize the crew line, your party is guaranteed the two pilot positions, with the rest of the group taking up the other seats (unless your party splits into pairs). It's up to you who you choose to seat there, but you know that you won't be in a ship at the mercy of other random guests.
If you choose to utilize the passenger line (or ride as a single rider), you will be assigned to a cabin as a second/third party. While you don't get a say in where you're seated, your tradeoff is that you likely will be able to board with a (possibly significantly) shorter wait.
To make this all work, the story would be retooled into a refugee smuggling operation, during which something goes wrong and the passengers must take command of certain tasks to ensure the ship makes it out (which if you think about it, isn't too far off from the Falcon's original role in A New Hope). Should those adjustments not be a sufficient compromise, you might want to stick to flying with C-3PO.
I think an age requirement would be a tough sell. If they might possibly threaten park expulsion for poor piloting perhaps the littles might tighten up their grips a shade? I kid of course. One experience I wouldn’t mind see being offered is a completely “passive” ride through where someone else (let’s say, oh, Chewbacca) has patched in an override and functions as a sort of “autopilot”, thus allowing those on board to experience the mission at its fullest potential and success rate. It would also give those passengers a chance to absorb more detail without having to worry about their tasks to perform. And then after seeing how the mission is supposed to be run, everyone hops back in line for the “involved” mission, fails spectacularly, and gets expelled from the park for crap flying! Thus freeing up the pinch points in the park just a tad and putting a happier face on all. Except the garbage pilots of course. But I’m sure they’ll appreciate the humor after some therapy :)
"The experience of piloting the Millennium Falcon is a significant part of the attraction's appeal. If younger children lack the coordination or understanding to fully participate and enjoy the ride, it might be beneficial to set an age limit to ensure that older guests can fully immerse themselves in the experience." - AI's opinion. (AI agrees with Robert.)
If the core argument behind looking for an age requirement is simply "kids will hit stuff making a rougher experience when an adult behind the cockpit will be smoother" I have 2 responses:
1. I'm betting my family and I are in the strong minority on this, but we found smugglers run to be way more fun when the Falcon IS hitting as many obstacles as possible (more shaking => more thrills => more fun). And I've always kind of found it strange that the reward for doing well is a less thrilling experience overall. And I even remember an engineer being happy that he had "more things to fix" as a result of us purposely trying to create a more chaotic flight. Not sure what could solve ensuring a smoother ride for those who want it beyond having an experience without a pilot role as fattyackin mentioned (but then, isnt that just star tours at that point?). The inherent nature of guests being given the flight controls means the passengers are at the mercy of what the pilot wants the experience to be for better or for worse.
2. Putting an age requirement, imo also ruins the great creative intent of the ride: anyone can be given the opportunity to live out the experience of piloting the Falcon. It has such great potential of creating a longlasting memory for a kid (as it does for anyone), that I'd be kinda sad to rob them of that because of an arbitrary age line created because the ride is "shakier" when they pilot.
I guess my hottest take on this is that I don't even think age is the true skill check here. It's experience with video games. Knowing how to drive a car MIGHT help, but Falcon plays like a video game not a vehicle. I'd trust a pilot if they played more video games and didnt drive, than if they drove a car and didn't play any video games.
My family all agree the ride would be more fun if you didn't have to do so much work on it.