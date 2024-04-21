Tram crash injures 15 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Fifteen people were injured in a tram crash at Universal Studios Hollywood Saturday night.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the collision just after 9pm Pacific Time. The address reported by the fire department put the incident around James Stewart Ave. and Kirk Douglas Dr. That's just a few hundred feet beyond the LA County Fire Department Station on site at Universal.

The fire department reported that 15 patients were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. It is unclear at this time what caused the collision.

A Universal spokesperson released the following statement to local media: "There was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries, confirmed by the LA County Fire Dept. We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident."

Universal is preparing to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Universal Studios Tour, which first opened July 15, 1964. The park has retrofitted its Studio Tour trams with their original "Glamor Tram" designs for the anniversary celebration, which kicks off Friday, April 26 and is set to continue through August 11.

