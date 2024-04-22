Happy birthday to Disney's Animal Kingdom

Happy Earth Day! If you're a Disney Parks fan, you might know that Earth Day also means it is time for Disney's Animal Kingdom's birthday.

The Walt Disney World Resort's fourth theme park opened April 22, 1998. Over the past 26 years, Animal Kingdom has celebrated not just the many species of Earth, but also now the inhabitants of many of Disney's imaginary worlds, from The Lion King to Finding Nemo to Pandora - The World of Avatar. And on the way next? The Tropical Americas of Encanto and Indiana Jones.

Our readers' favorite attractions at Disney's Animal Kingdom include Avatar Flight of Passage, the soon-to-be-rethemed Dinosaur and the Expedition Everest roller coaster.

For more on visiting the park, please see our visitors guide to Disney's Animal Kingdom. And to participate in our reader rankings surveys, please head over tp themeparkinsider.com/vote.

