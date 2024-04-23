Disney World cuts a month from EPCOT's food & wine fest

Walt Disney World is shortening the Food & Wine festival at EPCOT, with this year's event starting in late August.

Disney today announced the dates for the 2024 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, which will start this year on August 29 and continue daily through November 23. That's a big change from 2023, when the festival started in the middle of summer, running from July 27 through November 18, 2023.

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival features dozens of national-themed food and beverage marketplaces throughout World Showcase, as well as additional marketplaces in the front of the park. New this year will be CommuniCore Hall, which opens June 10 in World Celebration and will host yet-to-be-announced elements of the festival.

In addition to the food booths, the festival will welcome back the Eat to the Beat Concert Series in the America Gardens Theatre and the Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak scavenger hunt. Disney will announce menus and other details for this year's event in coming weeks.

For now, the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival continues at Walt Disney World through May 27.

Replies (2)