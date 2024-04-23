Europa-Park drops POV video for Voltron Nevera coaster

Europa-Park has dropped the first official on-ride POV video for its new Voltron Nevera roller coaster.
The first Stryker Coaster from Mack Rides throws just a ridiculous number of elements at riders, starting with a special effects show scene before the initial launch onto the 4,544-foot course. Anchoring the park's Croatia land and themed to Croatian inventor Nikola Tesla, Voltron's theme is that you are being transformed into electrical energy. The coaster features a recreation of Tesla's Wardenclyffe Tower, which the inventor built to test his plans for wireless transmission of electricity.
On the coaster, riders twist like lightning arcing across a stormy sky. Voltron Nevera features seven inversions and more airtime moments than I could count in the video. The coaster reaches a top speed of 56 miles per hour and features a nifty surprise at what might have been the end of the ride on a lesser attraction.
I really wanted to get to Germany for this one, but its opening this week conflicted with several other press events so I made the choice to stay closer to home and cover them. However, having watched this front row POV, I now am questioning my choices. Voltron Nevera looks like one more compelling reason for roller coaster fans to schedule a trip to the Europa-Park this year.
Voltron Nevera opens this Friday at Europa-Park.
Holy hell, this looks amazing! Non-stop thrills. Whoever designed this beauty was clearly mainlining espresso shots because this is pedal glued to the floor action. So jealous of whoever gets to ride this one.
Wow! What an amazing looking ride. I hope I'll get to try it one day :)
Definitely looks like a fantastic coaster! While I'm not sure whether or not it will be considered among the best ever built, it definitely has a ton packed into the ride and appears to be fairly well themed. I probably won't have an opportunity to return to Europa Park for a bit, but this absolutely adds to my desire to visit again (if you haven't visited, make a point of going...it's truly among the best parks in the world).
We'll be there in just over 3 months, and will also be visiting Liseburg, Efteling, and Phantasialand (and perhaps a couple more parks). I cannot wait to try this innovative coaster.