Six Flags bets on AI, tech to improve guest experience

Six Flags today is providing more details about the new technology it will be rolling out at its parks to enhance the guest experience.

The company previously announced a digital alliance of tech company partners to help it develop new guest service tools. [See Corporate buzzword bingo from Six Flags.]

"We are transforming Six Flags into a technology-centric entertainment company. With the formation of the largest global digital alliance in the theme park industry, we are setting the foundation to lead with innovation and digital excellence," Six Flags Chief Digital Officer Omar Jacques Omran said. "Six Flags is reinventing amusement, making every moment more personalized and efficient."

"Our guests are at the heart of everything we do, and this digital transformation is a testament to our commitment to providing unparalleled experiences where technology meets fun and excitement," CEO Selim Bassoul said. "AI allows us to enrich and personalize every guest touchpoint."

Among the tools Six Flags mentioned today will be:

"Speedy Parking, a new toll plaza automated entry, uses computer vision and AI to recognize registered license plates, allowing automatic car entry within 3 seconds."

"Revamped mobile app to include interactive maps for easier park navigation, mobile food ordering, and upcoming customized recommendations based on user’s preferences."

"New Six Flags Digital Wallet, soon to launch, will enable guests to access their loyalty benefits and use their favorite payment methods via the app, smartwatch, or wristbands across all our theme and water parks, eliminating the need for physical wallets."

"New integrated, state-of-the-art, real-time video, and photo-capturing technology on our roller coasters, enabling guests to relive their exhilarating moments with instantly accessible, high-quality imagery that captures the thrill of each ride."

"Food and beverage self-serving kiosks [to] provide a seamless selection process while maximizing the benefits of guest passes."

"Order food using QR Codes or NFC technology at tables without having the need to download the app."

"Retail self-checkout options, available via kiosks or the app, [to] allow guests to quickly purchase merchandise without waiting in line."

"The world's most comprehensive AI drowning prevention system across our waterparks."

Will Six Flags' tech plans work?

My take on all this? Digital support tech does not entice people to visit theme parks. Great rides and shows do. But guest services support technology can influence whether people have a good enough time that they want to come back or recommend the park to family and friends.

Of the tools mentioned by Six Flags in its press release today, the obvious upgrades to me include the use of license plate recognition for pre-paid and pass member parking, which I love when I use it at my hometown LAX airport. I also would appreciate a truly useful digital wallet in a park app that includes gift cards as well as credit/debit cards. (I am looking at you, Disney.)

I remain suspicious of mobile order and self-serve checkout schemes, which often degrade rather than enhance the guest experience. It's nice at some restaurants to be able to order from the table without having to wait for a server, but park employees are still needed to direct people to tables in high-demand restaurants. And having wait staff to check in on tables can help turn them, too.

Ultimately, AI can answers guests' FAQ, but a park needs friendly, accessible people to help guests feel seen and connected. AI, at its core, is just a pattern matching copy bot. It provides information, but interactions with great people elicit the emotion that, ultimately, is a theme park's core product.

And tech only provides benefits to park guests when it is working. Broken tech is worse than no tech at all. Developing and deploying tech is often less of an expense to a company than maintaining that tech at a high uptime, over time.

Six Flags management might be making a play for better tech in its guest services, but will that commitment remain in place once Cedar Fair management steps into the new Six Flags company, which is expected later this year?

As always, announcements are nice, but what guests experience in the parks determine how successful any parks' plans will be.

* * *

