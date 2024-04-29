Universal Orlando sets opening date for DreamWorks Land

The new DreamWorks Land will open June 14 at Universal Studios Florida, the Universal Orlando Resort announced today. The new land is just one part of the line-up of new experiences that the resort has announced for this summer.

In addition to DreamWorks Land, June 14 will see the debut of two new shows at the Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Studios Florida will premiere its new nighttime lagoon show, CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular.



CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular. Concept art courtesy Universal

This production will feature more than 600 drones, along with 228 fountains that reach heights up to 131 feet, supplemented with 4K projection mapping and an original composition featuring newly arranged scores from movies featured at the Universal theme parks, including Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts films, Jurassic World, Jaws, Shrek, Ghostbusters, Trolls, Back to the Future, Transformers, How to Train Your Dragon, E.T., the Fast and Furious films, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Minions, The Mummy, and King Kong.

Over at Universal's Islands of Adventure, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is getting a new castle projection show with Hogwarts Always.



Hogwarts Always. Concept art courtesy Universal

The production "will take guests on a journey through iconic moments of a school year at Hogwarts," according to Universal, including supply shopping in Diagon Alley, riding aboard the Hogwarts Express, the Sorting Ceremony, and the year-end House Cup celebration.

To that - literal - end, Hogwarts Always will feature four different endings, each celebrating a different Hogwarts house - along with fireworks.

DreamWorks Land takes over the former Woody Woodpecker's KidZone space with new and reimagined attractions including Shrek's Swamp, Panda Village, and the Trollercoaster.



Trollercoaster. Concept art courtesy Universal

The land also will offer DreamWorks Imagination Celebration, "a multisensory live show that will bring beloved DreamWorks stories to life like never before," according to Universal.

Later in the summer, starting July 3, Universal Studios Florida will debut its new daily parade, Universal Mega Movie Parade. The production will feature 13 new floats and more than 100 performers. Promised highlights include:

A 16-foot Stay Puft Marshmallow Man atop the Ghostbusters float

The Caterbus and giant rainbows on the Trolls float

A live marching drum line performing highlights from the score of Jaws alongside a float themed to the film

The finale - a Gyrosphere, Raptors, and a Tyrannosaurus rex aboard the Jurassic World float.

Forour list of more attractions coming to major theme parks around the world, please visit our theme park rides under construction page. And for a recap of what has opened in 2024 so far, see our just-updated new theme park attractions in 2024 page.

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)