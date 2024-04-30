Higher theme park attendance, spending expected this summer

Get ready to see more people spending more money at America's theme parks this summer. That's what the industry's leading trade association expects in to see in 2024.

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions [IAAPA] said today that it expects to see an overall 2% increase in attendance at the theme parks and attractions it represents in the United States this summer. That would correspond to more than 300 million total visits for the year, IAAPA President and CEO Jakob Wahl said today in a press conference at SeaWorld Orlando.



Jakob Wahl. Image courtesy IAAPA

"As the weather warms up, many people are thinking of the classic summer vacation," Wahl said. "We are seeing consumers shifting spending from material goods and instead investing in those trips - and memories - with family."

Wahl said that IAAPA members expect to see a cumulative 7% increase in consumer spending this year, as well. That would put projected total spending on U.S. attractions at more than $32 billion in 2024.

A focus on family attractions will help drive the expected attendance increase, Wahl said, citing new offerings such as the Good Gravy! family coaster at Indiana's Holiday World, the upcoming DreamWorks Land at Universal Studios Florida, and a new Peppa Pig theme park that will open in the Dallas area.

Other anticipated new or revamped attractions opening at U.S. theme parks this summer include Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Penguin Trek at SeaWorld Orlando, Camp Snoopy at Kings Island and Knott's Berry Farm, and Phoenix Rising at Busch Gardens Tampa. For a list of more upcoming attractions at parks around the world, please visit our theme park rides under construction page.

Finally, please tell us if you share IAAPA's optimism about the theme park industry in 2024.



