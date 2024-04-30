Dark Harbor returns to The Queen Mary this fall

Dark Harbor is back.

This fall, The Queen Mary in Long Beach again will welcome the Dark Harbor Halloween event to the famous ship, after a four-year absence. The Queen Mary's Dark Harbor - The Spirits Rise will debut on Friday, September 20 and run select nights through Saturday, November 2.

"Dark Harbor has become an iconic part of our city's Halloween celebrations, and we are excited to once again transform the Queen Mary into a haunted spectacle for scare-goers," Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said at a kick-off event tonight. "Having brought in hundreds of thousands of visitors to Long Beach in years past, its return is another major step in the Queen Mary’s recovery and return to a premier tourist attraction."

The Queen Mary's Dark Harbor originally ran from 2010 through 2019. After the pandemic lockdowns and a city takeover of the tourist attraction, the area around The Queen Mary was the site of the Shaqtoberfest Halloween celebration the past two years.

Tickets for Dark Harbor will go on sale this summer, with specific attractions for this year's event to be announced later, however, organizers promise "fan favorites from the past as well as many new surprises" among the haunted mazes, live entertainment, themed food and lounges, and experiences aboard the ship.

