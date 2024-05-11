Holiday World offers a tasty addition for its 2024 season

America's first Vekoma family boomerang coaster officially debuted today, as Indiana's Holiday World opened for its 2024 season.

Good Gravy! takes riders in gravy boat-decorated cars forward and backward along 720 feet of cranberry-colored tracks from Grandma Gracy's living room out through her yard. Along the way, riders pass through a giant cranberry sauce can in this Thanksgiving dinner-themed attraction.



Photo courtesy Holiday World

It's a Boomerang, so capacity will be an issue on this roller coaster, as it runs just one train at a time. To address what could be long waits on busy days, Holiday World will be offering return time cards to park visitors once the queue in the 1965-family-room-themed station building fills. For a preview of the Good Gravy! experience, check out this test run video from Holiday World featuring a car filled with stuffed (okay, plush) turkeys.

The Midwest soon will get a second Vekoma family boomerang coaster with the opening of Snoopy's Soap Box Racers in Camp Snoopy at Kings Island, just three hours northeast of Holiday World.

You can keep up with everything coming to major theme parks around the world with our theme park attractions under construction page.

And you can see our reviews and on-ride videos for what has opened already this year on our 2024's new theme park attractions page.

