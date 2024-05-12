Cedar Point's Top Thrill 2 is closed already

Just a week after it opened officially, Cedar Point's new Top Thrill 2 is down for repairs.

In a message posted to its social media this morning, Cedar Point said that "Top Thrill 2 is currently experiencing an extended closure as Zamperla (the ride's manufacturer) completes a mechanical modification to the ride's vehicles."

"Once the modification is complete, Zamperla, the Cedar Point maintenance & operations teams and our third-party ride inspection partner will conduct a thorough review before approving both the modification and the reopening of the ride," the park said.

"We know our guests are excited to experience this incredible roller coaster, and we share your disappointment that we are not able to operate it this weekend," the statement continued. "We will do everything possible to reopen Top Thrill 2 as soon as we are confident we can deliver the ride experience that our guests deserve."

Top Thrill 2 is Zamperla's reimagining of the former Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster. That Intamin Accelerator Coaster closed in August 2021 following an accident that left a park guest in the ride's queue severely injured. The original coaster suffered from frequent downtimes due to wear on its 0-120mph hydraulic launch, so Zamperla redesigned the coaster as a three-launch Lightning coaster to get its new, lighter trains up to the 120 mph needed to crest the ride's 420-foot top hat element.

The result was praised widely upon its opening, with our James Koehl calling it "two minutes of adrenalin-powered excitement." [Cedar Point’s new Top Thrill 2 is worth the wait]

