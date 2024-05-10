Tinker Bell delivers for young visitors to Tokyo DisneySea

Now that we have looked at the three major new attractions opening in Tokyo DisneySea's Fantasy Springs, let's not forget its fourth new ride.

Fairy Tinker Bell's Busy Buggies is an outdoor track ride that might give Disneyland Resort fans in California flashbacks to Heimlich's Chew Chew Train. Again, you're shrunk to small size for a tour around common objects that now appear super-sized. And it all starts in the queue.

An alternate title for this ride could have been "Tink's Delivery Service." You will be riding in wicker baskets, helping Tinker Bell delivery gifts to other fairies and residents of Pixie Hollow. I love that the envelope here is addressed to "Cherry Tree Lane" in London. It's about time for Disney to give us a Peter Pan/Mary Poppins cross-over, isn't it?

About those baskets, though. Unlike on a Heimlich's, where you rode atop that caterpillar's back, these baskets spin on the ride base, helping to give Fairy Tinker Bell's Busy Buggies a taste of a thrill ride experience, without being too rough for little visitors. With the nearby Peter Pan's Never Land Adventure having a 40-inch height requirement, Tinker Bell provides Fantasy Springs' youngest visitors a Pan-themed attraction to experience instead.

And with those riders' help - and yours - Tinker Bell will complete her deliveries. Including to... uh, are they from Mortimer's side of the family?

Anyway, here is a POV video of Fairy Tinker Bell's Busy Buggies.

Fantasy Springs opens officially at Tokyo DisneySea on June 6. For more coverage of the land's new attractions please see:

