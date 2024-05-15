Universal Orlando puts final touches on its DreamWorks Land

Universal Orlando is sharing a final construction tour of DreamWorks Land in advance of its official opening next month.

Universal's annual passholders will get to see the revamped children's land at Universal Studios Florida even earlier, with UOAP previews starting May 24 and continuing at select times through May 27.

DreamWorld Land takes over the former Woody Woodpecker KidZone at Universal Studios Florida, retheming the former Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster roller coaster as the Trolls-themed Trollercoaster. The former Curious George play area becomes Po's Kung Fu Training Camp, and other new attractions include Poppy's Playground, Po Live! - a digital, interactive meet and greet, and the Shrek's Swamp Meet character meet area.

DreamWorks Land opens officially on June 14. That's also when Universal Studios Florida will debut its new CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular lagoon show. Keep following Theme Park Insider for full coverage.

To keep up with that and more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

For ticket deals, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting Universal and other top theme parks around the world, please visit our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)