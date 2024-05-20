Walt Disney World's new access policies take effect

Disney's new disability access procedures officially went into effect today at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Under Disney's new procedures, the company is contracting with a third party [Inspire Health Alliance] to try to provide more customized accommodations to guests' specific disability needs. But the TL;DR here is that Disney is trying to hand out fewer free passes to its Lightning Lanes.

Disney's DAS [Disability Access Service] pass system uses Lightning Lanes as alternate attraction entrances for people who cannot wait in regular standby queues. But the DAS pass system was not intended to provide users with a time advantage. The wait until their Lightning Lane return time for a DAS user was supposed to be about the same as the regular standby queue wait time.

However, under the old procedures, Disney allowed parties registering in advance for accommodation to make two DAS Advance selections per day. That essentially functioned as free Genie+ or Individual Lightning Lane entitlements, creating a huge incentive for people to abuse the system by using any potential excuse for a disability to get the DAS pass.

Throw in U.S. federal law that requires businesses to provide accommodation while prohibiting them from demanding medical verification of the need for that accommodation, and Disney's Lightning Lanes became flooded with guests gaming the system. That created longer waits for guests in standby queues, for guests who paid for Lightning Lane access, and - worst of all - for people with actual, profound medical need to avoid the standby queues.

Disney's new system is intended to suggest alternate accommodations for people who need relief but whose disability does not prevent them from waiting - somewhere, somehow - before getting into a desired ride or show. Will it work? Having worked in or reported on this industry for more than three decades, I have yet to see a new operations policy that worked flawlessly as intended on Day One. Or even in Week One. People have uncanny ability to come forward with needs that even the most thorough plans did not anticipate.

The more time you spend reading or watching Disney-related content online, the more likely you are to encounter a great deal of criticism about Disney's new accessibility system. (The new policies will go into effect June 18 at the Disneyland Resort in California.) Some of that fear, uncertainty and doubt are sparked by influencers who were cheating the system before and don't want to lose that advantage now. But much of the criticism now also is being amplified by people with real needs who have real concerns about Disney's continued ability and commitment to meet those needs.

The greatest obstacle that many people living with disabilities face is the lack of an advocate with the ability to articulate the effects and challenges of their disabilities. Without that advocacy, needs too often get ignored as caregivers and providers assume that their provided accommodations are sufficient.

Disney's new system creates the potential for more appropriate, customized accommodations, but it does that at the expense of making the challenge of getting those accommodations even more difficult for guests who lack the advocates they need - even more now - to communicate effectively with Disney.

Simply getting rid of the two DAS Advance selections for most DAS pass users should eliminate much of the incentive to abuse the system. Beyond that, I suspect that guests will need to stay tuned for updates and clarification as Disney moves forward with its new system.

If you would like to learn more about Disney's new accommodation procedures, including links to applying for it, please see our previous post: Disneyland, Walt Disney World to change disability access plans.

