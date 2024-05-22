First look at Maleficent's return to Fantasmic at Disneyland

Disney's enduring nighttime spectacular, Fantasmic!, returns Friday to its original home at Disneyland in California.

Fantasmic! has been dark at Disneyland for more than a year, after a fire in April 2023 destroyed the Maleficent character and its surroundings. [Fire shuts down popular Disneyland spectacular]

In anticipation of the show's return Friday, Disneyland is revealing how it will be handling the Maleficent character going forward in the modified production. Instead of crafting Maleficent as a giant inflatable - simply replacing the one that was destroyed - Disneyland instead has reimagined Maleficent for the show's climax. Now, the evil queen will rise 35 feet above the stage via a cloak-draped lift.



Photos courtesy Disneyland

Maleficent again will ignite the Rivers of America in her climatic battle against Sorcerer Mickey in the show, which first debuted on Disneyland's Rivers of America in 1992.

In another, previously announced, change to the show, Peter Pan will return, replacing Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl in the scene featuring Disneyland's Sailing Ship Columbia.



Peter Pan and Captain Hook return to Disneyland's Fantasmic

Viewing will be first-come, first-served for the two showings of Fantasmic! each night. The only reserved viewing spaces will be available to people who buy Disneyland's Fantasmic! dining packages. Premium viewing is available starting at $89, including a meal at Blue Bayou Restaurant or River Belle Terrace. Standard packages start at $35 and includes a meal at either River Belle Terrace or Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante. Details and bookings are available Disneyland's website.

