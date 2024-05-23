Hyperia soars as Britain's tallest and fastest roller coaster

Britain's new tallest and fastest roller coaster opens officially tomorrow.

Thorpe Park is debuting Hyperia, a Mack Rides Hypercoaster that tops out at 236 feet and 80 mph. In addition to the record-setting height and speed, this hyper also features three inversions. This morning, the park released its official front-row POV vide for the ride.

It's far from the longest hyper out there, but offers some unique moves in what should be a strong addition to the London-area park. It's the eighth coaster at Thorpe Park, whose line-up also includes Swarm (B&M Wing), Saw - The Ride (Gerstlauer Euro-Fighter), Stealth (Intamin Accelerator), and Nemesis Inferno (B&M Inverted).

