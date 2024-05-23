Monsters are moving to Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Orlando this morning dropped the fifth house for this year's Halloween Horror Nights. It's another reprise of an original concept, but this time with a twist.

Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America is the fifth announced house of the 10 haunted houses in this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida.

"¡Ten cuídado! With La Muerte as your guide, you'll be asking for piedad from these three terrifying monsters: the blood-sucking Tlahuelpuchi, owl-faced witch La Lechuza and bone-ripping El Silbón," Universal Orlando said of the house in its social media announcement.

This is a rare instance of an original Horror Nights house making the trip across the country. Universal Studios Hollywood staged its version of Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America during last year's Halloween Horror Nights in California.

Previous house announcements this week have been for Slaughter Sinema 2, Goblin's Feast, Major Sweets Candy Factory, and The Museum: Deadly Exhibit.

Halloween Horror Nights starts August 30 and runs select nights through November 3 this year at Universal Studios Florida. To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (1)