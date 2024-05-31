Disney adds new 'Inside Out 2' pre-show to World of Color

Disneyland tonight is debuting a new pre-show for its World of Color - One nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure.

"Emotional Rollercoaster" will promote the upcoming "Inside Out 2," which opens June 14.

"In 'Emotional Rollercoaster,' guests will see inside Riley’s head with memories of her experiencing Joy, Sadness, Fear and Disgust and navigating new emotions like Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment and Ennui to learn how all these emotions must learn to live together peacefully," Disneyland said in a press release today.

The pre-show short will run for a limited time. Disneyland did not specify an end date.

Disney is highlighting Pixar characters and movies throughout its theme parks this summer with Pixar Fest, which continues through August 4. The resort also is now offering a new, three-day discounted ticket with admission starting at $78 a day for adults and just $47 for children ages 3-9. You can find that deal - which is better than what is available on Disneyland's own website - on our partner's Disneyland tickets page. Just scroll down to the word "Promo."

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.



Replies (0)