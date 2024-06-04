The Olympic flame makes a theme park visit on its way to Paris

French theme park Puy du Fou today hosted the Olympic flame on its journey to Paris for the start of the 2024 Summer Games.

Thousands of fans gathered in the park's Stadium Gallo-Romain to welcome the flame as it takes a lap around France on its way to the opening ceremony for the Summer Olympics on July 26. The Games will run through August 11, with events taking place in Paris and 16 other cities across France... as well as surfing events in French Polynesia's Tahiti.

Puy du Fou is not a traditional, ride-driven theme park but an entertainment experience featuring historical pageants and outdoor shows on a scale rarely seen anywhere on a regular basis. It's a former winner the TEA Thea Awards and a highly regarded visit by many themed entertainment designers and fans. It's also a place that is really, really into promoting France, so it's a natural fit for hosting the torch as the world's eyes turn to the country.

