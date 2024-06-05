Tokyo Disney opens its new Fantasy Springs

The Fantasy has begun at Tokyo DisneySea.

Tokyo Disney Resort this evening presented a video tour of its Fantasy Springs expansion, "The Fantasy Begins," including views of the "port" at night with character and cast performances, accompanied by drones.

Fantasy Springs officially opens to the public tomorrow at Tokyo DisneySea. Guests will need a free Standby Pass or paid Disney Premier Access pass for one of the expansion's attractions in order to enter Fantasy Springs. Those passes may be obtained or purchased via Tokyo Disney Resort's official mobile app. Eligible Tokyo Disney hotel resort guests also may purchase a Fantasy Springs Magic passport that will include admission to the land.

Fantasy Springs includes four new attractions:

Peter Pan's Never Land Adventure,

Rapunzel's Lantern Festival,

Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey,

And Fairy Tinker Bell's Busy Buggies

The land also is home to the new Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, as well as multiple restaurants and shops.

