There's no shortcut to preventing line jumping

Let's talk about line jumping.

It's in the news again because of Knott's Berry Farm's latest attempt to crack down on the selfish practice. [See my colleague Brady MacDonald's report at Knott’s Berry Farm cracks down on line jumping: What you need to know.]

There is no policy change. Like all theme parks, Knott's long has banned the practice. But now the park is posting new signs warning against line jumping, as well as offering a phone number - 714-650-8125 - that park guests can text if they see someone skipping ahead in a queue.

That has caused a bit of a local media frenzy, though. I got an email to do a radio interview this morning about the Knott's news, which I had to decline since I am on the road. But I have thoughts, so let's get into this.

First, I am not a fan of hotlines at venues. To me, giving people a phone number to call or text is an admission that a venue does not have enough staff on site to take reports in person. Inside a theme park such as Knott's, there always should be an employee in sight to whom you can report a problem, no matter where in the park you are.

Fully staffing a venue also helps to deter mischief such as line jumping. If people know that there are eyes on them at all times, they are more likely to behave. A park that isn't staffed well enough to deter line jumping is one that's going to need to rely on a gimmick like a hotline to try to address its problems.

But what if you were to text that number? How long would it take for someone to respond to the scene? And would they be able to do anything about it? Are the jumpers long gone by then? How will they handle it if the jumpers claim that they are innocent? How many people are going to abuse this number as a prank?

Ultimately, line jumping is a sign of bad attraction operations. [See Here is the number-one reason not to visit a theme park.] People are less likely to jump a queue that is moving swiftly thanks to an ops team loading and dispatching ride vehicles close to theoretical hourly capacity. They also are less likely to jump a queue that is staffed by an active, engaging greeter and that hears from the ops team throughout their wait. Fans have been complaining about Knott's ops for months now. So it's no surprise that they have a line jumping problem now, too.

There are valid reasons why people sometimes have to skip a line, with the top one being the potty break. But good ops have ways to handle that situation without sending a group of people to push back through the queue, unescorted.

Finally, the most effective way to deter line jumping is to kick offenders out of the park - and to make a scene while doing it. But to do that, park employees need to see the infraction - in person or via video - and intervene immediately. Heck, have park staff record the ejection and post it to TikTok. Then let's see if that video goes as viral as the line jumping videos that likely promoted Knott's management to take this most recent move.

Preventing and punishing line jumping are essential parts of providing good service in a theme or amusement park. But, as I have said many times before, providing good service demands investing in employees to provide that service - paying them enough for them to stick around and develop the experience they need to do that difficult job well.

And that costs more than just printing signs and taking some phone calls.

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (2)