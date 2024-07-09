Disney cruises are coming to Japan

Disney cruises will be coming to Japan, starting in 2029.

Disney announced today an agreement with Oriental Land Co. - the owner and operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort - to develop and operate a Disney-branded cruise business in Japan. OLC will commission a Wish-class ship to be designed by Walt Disney Imagineering and built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany - the longtime shipyard home of the Disney Cruise Line.

The new ship, which has yet to be named, will be flagged in Japan and sail from there year-round. Itineraries will be announced later. OLC will spend approximately US$2 billion on the project.

"Disney Cruise Line has ambitious plans to bring family vacations and Disney storytelling to more guests around the world than ever before," Disney Experiences Chariman Josh D'Amaro said. "We are thrilled to continue the success of this expansion as we collaborate with Oriental Land Co. to introduce another distinctly Disney vacation experience to families and fans in Japan."

"I am sincerely proud that Disney and Oriental Land will be able to work together to create a world-class cruise business in Japan," OLC Chairperson and CEO Yumiko Takano said. "Oriental Land will use their knowhow from the theme park business to continue pushing boundaries and provide family entertainment cruise experiences filled with inspiration and surprise."

The new ship is the ninth announced to carry the Disney brand, following the Disney Cruise Line's current five ships and upcoming Treasure, Destiny and Adventure. Disney Adventure will sail exclusively from Singapore, making it the first Disney cruise ship based in Asia.

