Why Holiday World deserves to be part of your summer vacation

Great American Theme Park Month continues on Theme Park Insider today with our second recommendation.

Are you frustrated with theme parks nickel-and-diming you with surcharges, high prices, and other fees on top of the price of your ticket? If so, Santa Claus has a gift for you. Literally.

Head to Santa Claus, Indiana - just south of Interstate 64 and about an hour west of Louisville, Kentucky. That's where you will find our next recommended theme park this month, Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.

Holiday World opened as Santa Claus Land in 1946, when the local Koch family decided to take advantage of their town's unique name by offering a Christmas-themed roadside attraction. In 1984, the park expanded with Halloween and Fourth of July-themed sections and a name change to Holiday World. Nine years later, Holiday World added the Splashin' Safari water park.

Admission to Splashin' Safari is included with admission to Holiday World - just one of several ways that the park holds down the cost of visiting for its guests. Holiday World also offers free parking as well as free unlimited Pepsi products to visitors. There's also free sunscreen available at stations around the park, too.

But it's the collection of world-class rides that draws millions of fans each year to this tiny town in Southern Indiana. New this year is Good Gravy!, a Vekoma Family Boomerang coaster in the new "Stuffing Springs" section of the park's Thanksgiving land.

Thanksgiving is the heart of Holiday World. It's where you will find the park's top-rated attraction, the 6,442-foot Gravity Group hybrid coaster, The Voyage, as well as Thunderbird, a Bolliger & Mabillard launched wing coaster.

Thanksgiving also features an adorable Sally Dark Rides attraction, Gobbler Getaway, as well as Plymouth Rock Café, serving turkey and trimmings all summer long.

Other attractions at the park include The Legend and The Raven wooden roller coasters in Holiday World's Halloween land, as well as the Cheetah Chase, Mammoth, and Wildebeest water coasters over in Splashin' Safari. And at the end of the evening, Holiday World is featuring its Holidays in the Sky drones and fireworks show, through August 4.

It really is a world of fun. Yes, you can believe in a theme park that offers great attractions at a reasonable price ($60 for tickets online) without then draining your bank account with surcharges inside the gates. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari proves that even grown-ups are not too old to go visit Santa Claus.

