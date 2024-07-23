Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Deadpool is going to Disneyland

July 23, 2024, 11:27 AM · "Hey Deadpool, you've just starred in the first-ever R-rated Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. What are you going to do now?"

"I'm going to Disneyland!"

Yep, to promote the release of the new "Deadpool & Wolverine" this week, Disney has announced that Deadpool will begin appearing in Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park tomorrow and Disney California Adventure on Friday. Disneyland just released some photos:

Deadpool at DCA
Photos courtesy Disneyland Resort

Deadpool at Animation Academy
Proving that Deadpool has immaculate taste, here he is enjoying the best attraction at Disney

Deadpool at Carthay Circle
Okay, technically, while this icon is returning to theaters, it's his first trip to the Disneyland Resort - that we know of.

Deadpool will be appearing in each park for only a limited time, Disney said. And it remains to be seen if Disney will be allowing Mr. Pool to talk. (I both desperately want and fear that, though I very much doubt it will happen.)

Replies (2)

TheSeg
TheSeg
July 23, 2024 at 1:09 PM

I honestly thought I'd never see the day. Time to reset the "days since unprecedented event" counter…

fattyackin
fattyackin
July 23, 2024 at 4:19 PM

The real question is exactly where and what type of limited edition chimichangas will be offered.

