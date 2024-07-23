Deadpool is going to Disneyland

"Hey Deadpool, you've just starred in the first-ever R-rated Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. What are you going to do now?"

"I'm going to Disneyland!"

Yep, to promote the release of the new "Deadpool & Wolverine" this week, Disney has announced that Deadpool will begin appearing in Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park tomorrow and Disney California Adventure on Friday. Disneyland just released some photos:



Photos courtesy Disneyland Resort



Proving that Deadpool has immaculate taste, here he is enjoying the best attraction at Disney



Okay, technically, while this icon is returning to theaters, it's his first trip to the Disneyland Resort - that we know of.

Deadpool will be appearing in each park for only a limited time, Disney said. And it remains to be seen if Disney will be allowing Mr. Pool to talk. (I both desperately want and fear that, though I very much doubt it will happen.)

