Universal to open an all-female monster house for Halloween

It's gonna be ladies' night every night at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights this year. Universal has announced its next house for the event, and it's an all-female scare.

Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines will feature The Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula's Daughter, She-Wolf of London, and the mummified Egyptian princess Anck-Su-Namun, as well as a new nemesis - Saskia Van Helsing, the daughter of Dracula-killer Abraham Van Helsing. Versions of the house will appear at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood this year.

A Universal Monsters house has become a tradition at Halloween Horror Nights on both coasts. But this year's monster mash battle will see one of the monsters team up with the monster hunter.

"Saskia now faces Dracula's daughter, Countess Marya, who arose from the dead to seek revenge for her father and destroy the Van Helsing bloodline," Universal said of the house in its press release. "With a mission to kill, Dracula's daughter, from 1936's Dracula's Daughter, forms a deadly alliance with the She-Wolf, inspired by the 1946 film She-Wolf of London, and Anck-Su-Namun, from the 1932 film The Mummy – only to be intercepted by Saskia and an unlikely ally, The Bride of Frankenstein."

In Hollywood, Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines will take over the site of Stage 12 on the studio's lot - the same location where Universal filmed many of its classic monster movies, including Dracula, Frankenstein and The Bride of Frankenstein. Grammy-winning guitarist Slash will compose the soundtrack for the house in Hollywood, as well. In Orlando, Emmy-nominated composer Sara Barone ("Planet Earth III") will compose the house's soundtrack.

Today's announcement completes the house reveals for Universal Orlando, which again will offer 10 houses at this year's Halloween Horror Nights, including:

A Quiet Place

Insidious: The Further

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America

Slaughter Sinema 2

The Museum: Deadly Exhibits

Major Sweets Candy Factory

Goblin’s Feast

Triplets of Terror

In Hollywood, we have two more house announcements to come, with at least one expected at this weekend's Midsummer Scream event in Long Beach. Other announced houses for California are:

A Quiet Place

Insidious: The Further

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Dead Exposure: Death Valley

Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America

For tickets to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, please see our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)