Discover a new Wizarding World in Universal's Epic Universe

Universal Orlando this morning confirmed details about the last remaining unannounced land at its upcoming Epic Universe theme park: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic.

As expected, the main attraction in the land will be Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.



Epic Universe's land will be set in Paris from the "Fantastic Beasts" films, specifically "1920’s Place Cachée – a hidden, bustling shopping district in wizarding Paris lined with Haussmannian buildings, shops, sidewalk cafés, and historic Parisian domes rising in the distance," according to Universal.

Visitors will travel via "Métro-Floo" to the British Ministry in London for the trial of Dolores Umbridge. But, of course, she has escaped, so it is up to Harry, Ron, Hermione, a house elf named Higgledy and you, to capture her, riding the omnidirectional lifts from the Ministry in the Harry Potter films, "all while dodging attacks from Death Eaters, rampaging creatures and more along the way," according to Universal's press release.

Epic Universe also will feature the largest live show yet produced in any of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park lands - Le Cirque Arcanus.

This production will feature aerialists, puppetry and special effects to tell a story inspired by "Fantastic Beasts." Here is the set-up:

The show follows Ringmaster Skender, who has stolen Newt Scamander’s suitcase – where Demiguise, Diricawl, Mooncalves and more reside – to try and bring the failing Le Cirque Arcanus back to its former glory. It’s then up to circus employee Gwenlyn to rescue these creatures before they end up in Skender’s greedy hands forever.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic also will feature Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique as its Ollivanders-style wand shop, and wand interaction locations will be available throughout the land.

Dining

Restaurants in the land will include Café L’Air De La Sirène, serving French sandwiches, plats du jour and desserts.

A second eatery will be Le Gobelet Noir, a gathering place for Dark witches and wizards. The menu will include soups, salads, entrées and desserts.

The land also will include an American-themed Bar Moonshine and a Butterbeer cart - excuse me, a Bièraubeurre Cart.

Here is an animated fly-through the land, courtesy Universal:

Listen to Universal Creative designers talk about The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic:

