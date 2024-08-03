Disney's next cruise ship floats closer to its debut

The exterior of Disney's next cruise ship is now complete.

Disney Treasure floated out of its building dock in Germany today, taking its next step toward its Disney Cruise Line debut this December.



Photos courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Minnie Mouse was on hand to celebrate the construction milestone.

The second of Disney's Wish-class ships, Disney Treasure will sail its maiden voyage with a seven-day cruise over the Christmas holiday, departing December 21 from Port Canaveral. If you would like too learn more about this ship, please see our post, Here's what cruise fans will find aboard the new Disney Treasure.

Earlier this week, Disney has been revealing details about its third Wish-class ship, Disney Destiny, which is expected to sail starting December 2025. A fourth Wish-class ship will sail from Japan later this decade, while an even larger ship, Disney Adventure, will begin sailing from Singapore sometime next year.

