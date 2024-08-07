Carowinds plans Camp Snoopy expansion in 2025

Carowinds will expand its Camp Snoopy kids' land with two new attractions for the 2025 season.

Joining the line-up in the "Peanuts"-themed land will be a new roller coaster and water ride. Snoopy's Racing Railway will be another installation of the ART Engineering family launch coaster that first opened at sister park Canada's Wonderland last year.



Snoopy's Racing Railway. All concept art courtesy Carowinds

"Join Snoopy as he races to deliver root beer and pizza to Camp Snoopy's Mess Hall, where Woodstock and his yellow bird buddies are causing quite a ruckus," the park said of its coaster, which will feature a 0-to-31 mph launch.

Charlie Brown's River Raft Blast will be a Splash Battle ride.



Charlie Brown's River Raft Blast

The park also will be adding new splash play zones and Camp Store character meet-and-greet to its Camp Snoopy in 2025.

"Our re-imagined Camp Snoopy will allow families to ride and play together, immersing them in a summer camp experience with the Peanuts gang," Carowinds Vice President and General Manager Manny Gonzalez said. "From the thrilling twists of Snoopy's Racing Railway to the splashes at Charlie Brown's River Raft Blast, our focus is on family fun. These new features will transform Camp Snoopy into more than just a place to play and cool off; it will become a destination for creating family memories."

This announcement suggests that the new Six Flags will not be backing away immediately from the Peanuts license that the former Cedar Fair theme parks brought to the company. The children's lands at the legacy Six Flags have been licensed from Warner Bros. Discovery's Looney Tunes.

