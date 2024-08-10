What's coming next to Disneyland, Disney World, and more

We are at the Honda Center in Anaheim tonight for D23's Disney Experiences showcase, where Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro is revealing what's coming next to Disneyland, Walt Disney World and other Disney destinations around the world.

"Everything we are going to share with you tonight is in active development," D'Amaro said. "This means that plans are drawn. This means that dirt is moving," he said. "This isn't blue sky."

But noted Disneyland fan John Stamos kicked it off by announcing Disneyland's 70th anniversary next year, bringing Darren Criss & Skylar Astin out for an Oscar-ceremony-style patter song production number about visiting Disneyland.

Disneyland Resort

D'Amaro returns to talk about Avatar, paying tribute to the late Jon Landau. Then he said that the oftten-teased Avatar ride is coming to Disney California Adventure.



Concept image courtesy The Walt Disney Company

This will be an all-new location on Pandora, inspired by the second and upcoming Avatar films. "This is going to be a dynamic, intense and emotional experience on a grand scale that we know our guests will love," Imagineer Ali Rubinstein said.

Coco

Ernesto De La Cruz then arrived on the stage to sing "Remember Me." That led to the display of concept art for a new Coco boat ride, also coming to DCA.

A big thank you to Disney for putting an orchestra on stage tonight and providing live music to enliven the show. Stay tuned for more updates as the showcase continues.

* * *

