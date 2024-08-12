Walt Disney World will trade its rivers for more mountains

Disney Parks confirmed today that the new Cars attractions in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom will be replacing Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America, as expected.

Disney released today concept art for the reimagined Frontierland in the Magic Kingdom, showing the new Cars attractions in the space occupied by the Rivers since the Magic Kingdom's opening in 1971. (For aspiring Disney trivia experts, Tom Sawyer Island did not open until 1973.)



Concept art courtesy Disney

The view here is from atop Haunted Mansion, looking west over Frontierland toward Big Thunder Mountain, which you will see in the upper right of the image above, and Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is the green hill at the upper left. You can see the Frontierland street below Tiana's along the left of the image, with the Diamond Horseshoe at the far left.

But I would like to draw your attention away from the Cars attractions at the center of the image for a moment. Look instead along the bottom and right of the concept art. That is where you will see the real reason for the demise of the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island - to provide guest access to the upcoming Villains Land that Disney is building behind Thunder Mountain.

Disney could have maintained a shorter Rivers and smaller Island as it built this new pedestrian path toward the Magic Kingdom's expansion zone. Disney did just that when it built Star Wars Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland, which necessitated shortening the Rivers and cutting back some of the northern island. But Disney had another important factor in play in Anaheim that helped preserve the Rivers and the Island - that's the stage for its production of Fantasmic!

There was no way that Disneyland was going to give up its most enduring nighttime spectacular. But in Orlando, Fantasmic! plays in a dedicated theater at Disney's Hollywood Studios and not on the Magic Kingdom's Rivers of America. That left Tom Sawyer Island and the Liberty Belle riverboat by themselves to play a numbers game against two potential new Cars attractions - a hourly-guest-count game that the existing attractions lost, given their traditional performance.

As Theme Park Insider readers might know, Tom Sawyer Island was my first, and main, attraction when I worked operations at the Magic Kingdom. This website grew out of my Tom Sawyer Island Appreciation Page, which I developed way back in 1997. My love for the Rivers and the Island runs deeply.

Last summer, I broke the news that Walt Disney Imagineering was considering filling in the Rivers of America and closing the island for its Magic Kingdom expansion project: Goodbye Tom Sawyer Island? Disney considers major change. So this reveal was not unexpected.

As much as I love the Island, I also understand the rationale for closing it and taking Frontierland in a new creative direction. One hundred years before the Magic Kingdom opened in 1971, the rivers of America - the Mississippi, the Missouri, the Rio Grande, and the Ohio - were America's highways. But 100 years before today brings us into the era of the automobile and, specifically, the pre-Interstate era for which the Cars franchise is so nostalgic.

The frontier in the 19th century was anywhere in the American West beyond the Mississippi. But that's just "home" for many Americans today. When modern Americans think about the "frontier," I suspect that many of them think about the mountains of the West instead - the national parks and remote areas that we do not live and drive through on a regular basis.

That mountain West is the frontier than Imagineers depict in their new vision for Walt Disney World's Frontierland. It's the home of Big Thunder, of Tiana's, and of the Rocky Mountains of this new, as-yet-unnamed Cars land. Disney surely has market research in hand that suggests that this new Frontierland, with its Cars IP, will resonate more deeply with today's visitors than today's Frontierland does.

But I also think it worth noting that the removal of the Rivers of America continues the now-almost-complete removal of all major scenic water elements in the Magic Kingdom. First we lost the submarine lagoon in Fantasyland. Then, Disney filled the old Swan Boat canals around the hub. Now, it's the Rivers of America that are going away.

As much as theme park fans consciously love new attractions based on beloved IP, I also believe that many fans - at least subconsciously - feel affinity for well-designed scenic water elements, too. Lagoons, rivers, and waterfalls evoke a biological connection that we feel with water, connecting our modern theme park experience with our evolutionary conditioning for stories than feature it.

Disney loses that connection with a powerful emotional tool when it removes water elements from its theme parks. But when you are designing for a park as popular as the Magic Kingdom - the world's most-visited - the empty real estate that scenic water elements demand might not be a resource that you have the ability to deploy. People cannot walk on water, after all. So the Rivers go away for a walkway.

* * *

