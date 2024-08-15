Two new coasters set for Six Flags parks in 2025

Six Flags today announced two new roller coasters for the 2025 season, led by a record-setting dive coaster.

Six Flags Great America, north of Chicago, will introduce Wrath of Rakshasa next year. The Bolliger & Mabillard Custom Narrow Dive Coaster will feature a record-setting (for a B&M dive coaster) 96-degree drop as well as five inversions, which is also a record for the B&M dive family.

The coaster will stand 180 feet tall, with a 171-foot drop and reach a top speed of 67 mph along its 3,239-foot track. For a benchmark, Wrath of Rakshasa will have one more inversion, a slightly higher speed, steeper and longer drop and more than 1,000 feet of additional track than this year's Iron Menace at Dorney Park.

"Six Flags Great America continues to push the limits of innovation and thrills, as we introduce the world’s steepest drop with the most inversions on a dive coaster," Park President John Krajnak said. "Wrath of Rakshasa joins our already impressive lineup of record-breaking roller coasters and attractions at the park, demonstrating our commitment to delivering cutting-edge experiences for our guests."

Wrath of Rakshasa will open in the County Fair section of the park, across from Demon.

At Six Flags New England, the Massachusetts park will welcome Quantum Accelerator next year - the first straddle coaster in the region.

The Intamin family launch coaster will feature two launches, sending riders to a top speed of 45 mph on its 2,604 feet of track. The park promises 11 airtime moments on the coaster.

"Our capital plans for the year ahead reaffirm our commitment to providing unparalleled thrills, immersive entertainment and unforgettable memories to guests of all ages," Six Flags President & CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said. "Whether you're a diehard fan of record-breaking coasters and water slides, a food lover on the prowl for unique and tasty treats, or a lifelong devotee of over-the-top festivals and live entertainment, you’ll find something to enjoy at our parks in 2025."

Previously announced new attractions at Six Flags parks in 2025 include the launch coaster AlpenFury at Canada's Wonderland, two new family rides at Carowinds' Camp Snoopy, and the wing coaster Rapterra at Kings Dominion. The company also announced this week that The Flash: Vertical Velocity at Six Flags Great Adventure and Georgia Surfer at Six Flags Over Georgia have been pushed to next year.

