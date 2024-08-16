First look: Six Flags' take on The Conjuring Universe

Six Flags is sharing concept art for its new Fright Fest experiences featuring The Conjuring Universe.

The Conjuring Universe will be open at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey and Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags Fiesta Texas for Six Flags Fright Fest this year, which starts next month and runs select nights through November 3. Opening dates vary by park. In a press release today, Six Flags offered visual and verbal highlights from the experience.



Concept art courtesy Six Flags

"Guests are invited to enter the Warren Museum of the Occult where they will notice familiar items have gone missing," Six Flags said.

"With pedestals and display cases now empty, demonic sounds filling the air and objects moving on their own – it is clear the spirits are aware of a new presence in the building."

"As visitors navigate the museum, they will step into iconic scenes from the films including Bathsheba's Den, Annabelle's Playroom and a confessional at St. Carta. With shadow lurkers, demons, scarecrows and the Crooked Man on the prowl, you will feel like a target of 'the conjuring.'"

Other experiences featured this year at Six Flags Fright Fest at Magic Mountain and Great Adventure will include Netflix's Stranger Things and Army of the Dead, Legendary Entertainment's Trick R' Treat, and Lionsgate's SAW. Great Adventure also will have Legendary and Netflix's Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which is licensed to rival Universal in Southern California.

Previously: Six Flags Fright Fest makes an 'extreme' gamble on IP

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)