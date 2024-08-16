Walt Disney World makes a change on its Peter Pan ride

Walt Disney Imagineering has unveiled its latest attempt to replace insensitive racial stereotypes in Disney's theme parks.

Peter Pan's Flight has reopened at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. Inside the ride, Imagineers have removed the caricatures of indigenous people inspired by the 1953 Disney animated movie. In its place, park guests now will find "the Never Land Tribe harvest celebration featuring Tiger Lily," according to Michael Hundgen, Vice President Creative, Walt Disney World Portfolio at Walt Disney Imagineering.



Photo courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

Smithsonian Magazine detailed the The Racist History of Peter Pan’s Indian Tribe, and I would refer you to that link if you want the background for why Disney felt the need to make this change. Remember, Disney has been disclaiming its 1953 movie on Disney+:



Disney+ disclaimer that shows before "Peter Pan."

Disney renewed its commitment to the Peter Pan IP with an expensive new attraction within the Fantasy Springs expansion at Tokyo DisneySea: Disney offers a new way to fly with Peter Pan in Tokyo. So it's not a surprise that Disney has chosen to try to preserve the Peter Pan rides in the United States rather than convert the popular suspended dark rides to another IP, as the company did with Splash Mountain.

The change in Orlando attempts to empower Tiger Lily while depicting the other members of the Tribe with dignity that was absent in the previous version of the scene.

I will wait until I see the new scene in person in Orlando, or Anaheim when it inevitably comes to Disneyland, before saying more. But for now, it's nice to see Disney working to plus a popular attraction like this.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (3)