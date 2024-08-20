First look inside Disney's biggest cruise ship

Disney Cruise Line today shared a first look at concept images for the Imagination Garden on its upcoming Disney Adventure cruise ship.

Disney Adventure is the new ship that will sail from Singapore starting next year. The former Global Dream will be the largest ship in the Disney fleet and the first to feature a "central park" with interior facing balcony staterooms.



Concept art courtesy Disney Cruise Line Singapore

That central area will be the Disney Imagination Garden zone - one of seven themed zones on the ship.

Disney also has revealed that Disney Adventure will feature an "Avengers Assemble!" live show, with "jaw-dropping stunts, incredible special effects and an epic battle at sea as the mightiest Super Heroes of the Marvel Universe face off against their most threatening villain," according to the ship's website.

Disney Adventure will sail three- and four-day itineraries from Singapore, starting at a date next year still yet to be announced.

