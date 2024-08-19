Who's winning the future in Orlando - Disney or Universal?

Okay, theme park fans can see all the cards on the table now. Universal Orlando has revealed everything that is coming to Universal Epic Universe. And now Disney has countered with its plans for Walt Disney World, announced at D23.

So who has the better plans - Disney or Universal?

Are you looking forward more to Universal's Dark Universe or Disney's Villains Land? How about additional Epic Universe lands to Harry Potter, How to Train Your Dragon and Nintendo? Or do you prefer Disney World's upcoming line-up of Monsters, Inc., Cars, Encanto and Indiana Jones?

Dedicated fans likely will visit both resorts when these new attractions open, starting with Epic Universe next year. But both Disney and Universal are working to become your "home base" when you visit Orlando - the resort where you spend the most time (and, of course, money). Have these new announcements pushed you toward one resort over the other?

I would love to hear Theme Park Insider readers' comparisons of the plans that Universal and Disney have announced. And I would like to kick off that debate by asking you to pick which resort has you more excited for the future.

Time to vote.



Replies (5)