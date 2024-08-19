Who's winning the future in Orlando - Disney or Universal?

everything that is coming to Universal Epic Universe. And now Disney has countered with its plans for Walt Disney World, announced at D23.Okay, theme park fans can see all the cards on the table now. Universal Orlando has revealed
So who has the better plans - Disney or Universal?
Are you looking forward more to Universal's Dark Universe or Disney's Villains Land? How about additional Epic Universe lands to Harry Potter, How to Train Your Dragon and Nintendo? Or do you prefer Disney World's upcoming line-up of Monsters, Inc., Cars, Encanto and Indiana Jones?
Dedicated fans likely will visit both resorts when these new attractions open, starting with Epic Universe next year. But both Disney and Universal are working to become your "home base" when you visit Orlando - the resort where you spend the most time (and, of course, money). Have these new announcements pushed you toward one resort over the other?
I would love to hear Theme Park Insider readers' comparisons of the plans that Universal and Disney have announced. And I would like to kick off that debate by asking you to pick which resort has you more excited for the future.
Time to vote.
Disney's reactionary moves, especially since the addition of Harry Potter at Universal / Islands of Adventure have been obvious. The bigger problem is Disney+. It's a money pit that hasn't mad a dime, and is actually 14B in the hole (so far).
Could you imagine if Disney gave JK Rowling full creative control and a blank check all those years ago? They would literally be unstoppable.
Epic Universe, simply because it's on the horizon. Hopefully Disney does something nice with that ferry boat, and not just decommission it because it's old. It'd be nice to see it used in another park, or even Disney Springs
Universal and IOA have no marquee rides in my opinion. Id take a Cheetah Hunt over Hagrids. Id take Iron Gwazi over Velocicoaster. Pipeline and Manta are ride experiences not done at every 3rd theme park you can list. Dark Rides wise they had a gem with Jaws but Tower of Terror is worthy of a trip to Orlando on its own and will have you second guessing elevators for the rest of your life. Dark Universe is going to take 18 months to get everything running smoothly. They are attempting to capitalze on properties (dragon, harry) whose finest days are behind them. Disney is doing well enough and actually has plans that spans decades instead of a few years to the point that if Universal folded tomorrow Disney wouldnt bother to even scoop up the land or any of the rides for relocation. Put velocicoaster on the side of I4 and charge $10 a ride. Thats universal in a nutshell. And the guy that brings up Disney plus... please stop. Thats just a marketing arm for them this is how they hype their new rides and funnel people to what makes sense. Hell more people on Disney property at this moment than are actively watching 5th and 6th place of the streaming wars. Sometimes you just want a horse in the race so you get to wear that funny hat. You dont have to win.
I think it is difficult to judge at this point because 1) scant information has been provided regarding the details of Disney’s new lands and rides and 2) Disney’s additions are spread over parks thousands of miles from each other while Universal’s are concentrated in one park. If Disney matches the quality of Star Wars Land/ROTR and Pandora/FOP I think they will ultimately “win” but Universal also has rumored additions for their other Orlando parks and plenty of room for Epic expansion. In my opinion, Epic missed an opportunity by including a family Mack spinner coaster, like can be found down the road at Busch Gardens, versus a Mack Xtreme spinner coaster like Journey to Happiness , arguably one of the best coasters in the world and found only in an obscure theme park in Belgium (Silver Dollar City’s version is essentially an early prototype). A world class ride like Journey to Happiness could tip the scales in favor of one company over the other.
This is pretty tough, especially if (and it's an if!) Universal announces new attractions to open by 2030 to compete with Disney's lineup. Dark Universe is atop my most anticipated list, but the next handful of spots are all going to Disney World. So, just judging by what we know now, I'm going with Disney.