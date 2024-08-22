Take a look inside Universal Orlando's new 'Grand Hotel'

Universal Orlando today revealed concept art for the final piece of its upcoming Universal Epic Universe theme park - the Universal Helios Grand Hotel.

Developed in partnership with Loews Hotels - Universal's partner on the other 10 Universal Orlando Resort hotels - Universal Helios Grand Hotel will stand at the far end of Epic Universe, with its own entrance to the park for hotel guests.





Universal Creative has designed the hotel with a Mediterranean theme that fits with the look of the park.

The hotel's main restaurant will be Flora Taverna, a full-service location serving a Mediterranean-inspired menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Flora Taverna's lobby bar will provide another venue for drinks and bites.

For a quick-service option, head to Aurora Market, which will offer grab-and-go food, snacks, desserts and coffee.

Atop Universal Helios Grand Hotel will stand Bar Helios, the hotel's rooftop lounge.

Bar Helios will offer a 360-degree view of Epic Universe and beyond.

Back on the ground, the hotel will offer guests a zero-entry pool with underwater speakers and poolside movies, a hot tub, and poolside cabanas for rent.

Next to the pool, Lotus Lagoon will serve drinks and casual fare including burgers, salads, and sandwiches.

Universal also shared a look at the hotel's standard guest rooms...

As well as its "How to Train Your Dragon"-themed kids suites.

For more looks at the hotel, Universal Creative and Loews Hotels also released a video overview of the property.

With the announcement of Universal Helios Grand Hotel, Universal Orlando is again reclassifying its hotel line-up, which soon will stand at 11 properties, with 11,000 guest rooms. Helios will join the top tier of the resort's hotels, which also expands to include Sapphire Falls.

Signature Collection : Universal Helios Grand Hotel, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

: Universal Helios Grand Hotel, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort Prime Value Hotels : Universal Aventura Hotel, Universal Stella Nova Resort, and Universal Terra Luna Resort

: Universal Aventura Hotel, Universal Stella Nova Resort, and Universal Terra Luna Resort Value Inns and Suites: Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort and Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites & Dockside Inn and Suites

The inclusion of Helios and Sapphire Falls in the new Signature Collection tier does not mean that those hotels now will offer the Universal Express Unlimited perk now available to guests at the three other hotels in that tier, which were the original three hotels at Universal Orlando Resort. Guests at all Universal Orlando hotels, including Helios, will get one hour of Early Park Admission to the Universal Orlando theme parks for which they have tickets, including Epic Universe when it opens.

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)