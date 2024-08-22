Knott's Scary Farm reveals its new mazes for 2024

Knott's Berry Farm tonight revealed the two new mazes that will debut at this year's Knott's Scary Farm.

The theme park industry's original after-hours, hard-ticket Halloween event will return for its 51st year on September 19, running select nights through November 2. Knott's Scary Farm will again feature a total of 10 mazes, including two new mazes this year. And those are...



Concept art courtesy Knott's Berry Farm

Eight Fingers Nine: The Boogeyman - Set in 18th century colonial America, this maze will feature that eponymous monster.

"As night descends, Eight Fingers Nine emerges from the shadows in search of fresh meat. His vicious bite penetrates deep, causing sleep paralysis which holds his victim in sway while he slowly consumes their flesh," Knott's said of the maze.

Widows - It's a nursing home overrun with black widow spiders. (Get the double meaning?) "Their sole purpose is to secure a mate and hatch a clutch of eggs before sunrise," Knott's said. I am just going to go ahead and assume that they mean the spiders there.

The eight returning mazes this year will be The Chilling Chambers, Cinema Slasher, and Room 13, which debuted last year, along wit 2022's The Grimoire and Bloodline 1842, Mesmer: Sideshow of the Mind - added in 2021 - and 2019's Wax Works and Origins: The Curse of Calico.

Knott's announced tonight that this will be the final year for Wax Works as well as Bloodline 1842.

As previously announced, Yours Cruelly, Elvira EXXperienceYours Cruelly, Elvira EXXperience will play in the Walter Knott Theater during Scary Farm this year. This video production will include clips of past Elvira shows.

Conjurers also returns to the Bird Cage Theatre, Le Magnifique Carnaval du Grotesque comes back to the Calico Mine Stage, and The Hanging: The Errors Tour will take over Wagon Camp.

Scares zones this year will include the returning Ghost Town Streets, The Gore-ing 20's, Forsaken Lake, Carnevil, and The Gauntlet. The Timber Mountain Log Ride: Halloween Hootenanny and Calico Candy Mine Ride attraction overlays also return this year.

