Harry Potter's Death Eaters return to Universal Orlando

The Death Eaters are coming back to Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal confirmed today that the masked and robed followers of "he who must not be named" will return to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida for select nights starting August 29 and continuing through November 3 this fall.

Those perhaps not so coincidentally happen to be the dates for Halloween Horror Nights this year - an event that seemingly must not be named in press releases about Harry Potter and The Wizarding World. You think Death Eaters are scary? Then don't wander into a dark courtroom with Warner Bros. lawyers.

Anyway, here is a look at the Death Eaters in action during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood last year. (We are still awaiting confirmation of the Death Eaters' return in Hollywood.)

In Orlando, the Death Eaters will be lurking throughout London and especially in Knockturn Alley.

