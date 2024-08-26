Disney Destiny set for November 2025 debut from Port Everglades

Disney is confirming the sail date and destinations for the inaugural cruise of the Disney Destiny next year.

Disney Cruise Line is getting ready to introduce its next ship, Disney Treasure, with a Christmas week sailing from Port Canaveral later this year. But 2025 will bring two new ships to Disney's fleet. Disney Adventure will sail exclusively from Singapore starting sometime next year. And the third ship in Disney's Wish class - Disney Destiny - will join the fleet in November 25.

Disney Destiny will sail from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on November 20, 2025. Bookings for the inaugural sailing will open to Castaway Club members as early as next week - on September 6, based on status. Booking will open to the public on September 12.

The inaugural sailing will be a four-night cruise that will call at both of Disney's private ports in The Bahamas: Castaway Cay and the new Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. After that Disney Destiny will sail four- and five-night cruises that will include stops at a variety of ports such as Castaway Cay, Lookout Cay, Nassau, or Cozumel, Mexico. Stay tuned for specific itineraries.

Pirates of the Caribbean pub

Disney Cruise Line today also shared concept art for the Pirates of the Caribbean-themed pub that guests will find aboard Disney Destiny - Cask and Cannon.



Image courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Cask and Cannon will occupy the space known as Keg & Compass on Disney Wish and the "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: Submarine Voyage"-themed Periscope Pub on Disney Treasure.

Disney Destiny also will feature the Haunted Mansion Parlor bar that will debut on Disney Treasure as well as De Vil’s, a piano lounge themed to the villain of "101 Dalmatians."

* * *

