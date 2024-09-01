Celebrate 'Back to Hogwarts' with new Harry Potter ride reveals

It's September 1, and Harry Potter fans know what that means. It's Back to Hogwarts day.

September 1 is the date in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter when students of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry return to the school after their summer break. Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando have been celebrating for the past month with their own Back to Hogwarts celebrations. [See It's time to go 'Back to Hogwarts' at Universal for our coverage.] And to commemorate the official return to school today, Warner Bros. revealed some new details about the next Harry Potter ride coming to the Universal Orlando Resort.

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry will anchor the new The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - The Ministry of Magic land at Universal's upcoming Universal Epic Universe theme park that opens next year. Today, leaders at Warner Bros. and Universal Creative shared new looks and information from the ride's development, in a video for Harry Potter fans.

In the video, we got our first look at the "Métro-Floo" hallway through which visitors will walk to travel from the Paris of the Epic Universe's land to the British Ministry of Magic. The ride will recreate the iconic lobby of the Ministry, including flying memos and the weather ceiling. (I have seen some looks inside that lobby under construction, and they represent what might be the most jaw-dropping work yet in Universal's stunning array of Harry Potter locations.)

The video also reveals that we walk through Ministry offices as we queue for our ride on the omnidirectional lifts that will take us through the Ministry to its courtroom for the trial of Dolores Umbridge. Along the way, we will meet Higgledy, Umbridge's former house elf, as well as characters not yet seen in Universal's Harry Potter attractions, including Yaxley, MacNair, the Carrows, and Kingsley Shacklebolt.

We also learned that Dame Imelda Swanson has reprised her role as Dolores Umbridge for Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry. We get to see a few clips of her performing during the ride's production, as well.

For more details about additional sites in the new land, please see our previous report, Discover a new Wizarding World in Universal's Epic Universe.

