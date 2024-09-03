Disney unveils itineraries for its new Destiny

Bookings are about to open for a new Disney cruise ship.

Disney Cruise Line is posting itineraries for its new Disney Destiny. The Wish-class ship will begin sailing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in November 2025. Bookings open to the public starting September 12, with Castaway Club members getting an early chance at booking starting as early as this Friday.

You can see the listed itineraries now on the DCL's website.

