Disney World prepares to put TRON coaster on standby

Walt Disney World has revealed the final date for the virtual queue on its TRON roller coaster at the Magic Kingdom.

TRON Lightcycle Run will continue its virtual queue through this Sunday, September 8, converting to a traditional standby queue starting on Monday, according to the Walt Disney World website. TRON is now one of three attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort using a virtual queue, with the others being Tiana's Bayou Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Disney's virtual queues allow park guests to request to join the line to board a designated attraction via the official My Disney Experience app. If successful, guests are assigned a boarding group number, which will then be called in order throughout the day via a notification on the app. The virtual queue opens at 7am and again at 1pm, and the time the queue is open for new guests can vary wildly based on park attendance - from less than a second to hours.

TRON Lightcycle Run opened in April 2023, following the debut of TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland in 2016. The Vekoma family launch coaster reaches a top speed of 59 mph, with guests straddling Lightcycles for their ride on the indoor/outdoor coaster.

