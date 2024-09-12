Universal Orlando to sell Butterbeer in CityWalk

Starting next year, you won't need a theme park ticket to get a Butterbeer at the Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando today announced a major expansion of its flagship Universal Studios Store in Universal CityWalk. The expansion, set to open sometime in 2025, will include dedicated areas themed to Universal Epic Universe's Super Nintendo World and to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which will appear in all three Universal Orlando theme parks: the original Hogsmeade in Islands of Adventure, Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida, and Ministry of Magic in Epic Universe.

The Harry Potter section of the store will include a counter serving specialty items from Universal's Harry Potter lands, including the cold, frozen, hot, and vegan varieties of Butterbeer.

Universal Studios Hollywood temporarily offered Butterbeer on its CityWalk while the park was closed during California'a pandemic lockdown. Beyond that, though, this will be the first time that Universal has offered its Butterbeer outside the theme parks.

Butterbeer also is available from Warner Bros. at its Harry Potter studio tour locations outside London and Tokyo.

