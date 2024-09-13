Wait, a Disney theme park is changing its Christmas parade?

Tradition and nostalgia help drive many fans' love for the Disney theme parks. Especially during the Christmas season, which has become the most popular time of the year at Disney.

But at what point does a beloved holiday tradition grow stale and need a refresh?

Disneyland has been running its A Christmas Fantasy parade since 1995, with its current version running since 2013. At the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the Magic Kingdom debuted its Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade in 2007. And in Japan, Tokyo Disneyland has been presenting its Disney Christmas Stories parade since 2015.

Despite that being a relative newcomer among Disney Christmas parades, this will be the final year Disney Christmas Stories, the Tokyo Disney Resort announced today. The parade will return November 15 as "Disney Christmas Stories 'Fond Farewell'" for its final season, which concludes December 25.

Disney Christmas Stories 'Fond Farewell' will run once daily during the Christmas at Tokyo Disney Resort event. The parade includes seven units, featuring Disney's Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Lilo & Stitch, Snow White, Toy Story, Donald Duck and family, and Mickey Mouse and friends.

In addition to the final run for its Christmas parade, Tokyo Disneyland also announced today that it will bring back its Country Bear Theater Christmas show for the holiday season, for the first time in five years.

For tickets to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, please visit our partner's Tokyo Disney Resort tickets page.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)