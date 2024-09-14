Busch Gardens asks fans to name its next roller coaster

Busch Gardens Williamsburg is installing a new family coaster next year. And the Virginia theme park is asking its fans to name it.

Now, don't bother submitting some variation of "Flippy McCoasterface," because Busch Gardens is limiting your choice to three selections. The nominees for the name of the next roller coaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg are:

GeisterWölf (Ghost Wolf)

WölfsReign

WölfSturm (Wolf Storm)

This will not be the first "wolf" coaster to inhabit Busch Gardens Williamsburg. From 1984 to 2009, Big Bad Wolf - an Arrow Suspended Coaster - ran on the site now occupied by Verbolten.

Whatever the specific name, the park's next Wolf coaster will be a Bolliger & Mabillard family inverted coaster - a longer version of sister park Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Phoenix Rising, which opened this summer. [Here is our review, with on-ride video: Phoenix Rising soars at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.]

The new coaster will run 2,583 feet - more than 750 feet longer than Phoenix Rising - and reach a top speed of 40 mph. The height requirement will be 42 inches, or 48 inches to ride alone. Here is the park's hype video:

Fans can vote for the new coaster's name now through September 25 on Busch Gardens' website.

Visiting Busch Gardens?

You can find discounted admission to the park on our partner's Busch Gardens Williamsburg tickets page.

To keep up to date with more theme park news and deals, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)