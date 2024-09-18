Disney shakes up the menu at Magic Kingdom's Pecos Bill

The tacos and fajitas are off the menu now at Walt Disney World's Pecos Bill restaurant.

Disney today switched up the menu at one of the Magic Kingdom's most popular restaurants. The new menu at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe features four "Create Your Own" options [$12.99 each], where guests can choose one of three meat toppings for a rice bowl, Caesar salad, nacho bowl, or tamale.

The salad includes creamy salsa verde dressing, pepitas, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips, while the other three entree options include stewed pinto beans, queso fresco, and pico de gallo atop their carb base. The tamale is a green chili-cheese tamale, while the rice bowl also includes "cowboy caviar" (a corn and black bean mix).

The three available topping options for these bases are Citrus-Chipotle Chicken, Green Chili Pork, and Coca-Cola Cherry Braised Beef. No word yet if there is a discount if you choose to go without the meat and just order the base alone, though Disney is promoting double portions of the meat for an additional charge.



Chili con Queso Double Burger and Grilled Masa Flatbread. Photos courtesy Disney

In addition, Pecos Bill is serving a new Chili con Queso Double Burger for $16.49. That has two beef patties topped with Chili con Carne, chipotle queso, and corn chips and is served with barbecue-cheddar-seasoned fries on the side. For those who want a non-meat option, the restaurant now is featuring a Grilled Masa Flatbread for $10.49. That is a grilled corn flatbread topped with sweet potatoes, stewed pinto beans, plant-based Pepper Jack, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and a plant-based lime crema.

Kids meals now are Cheeseburger [$8.79], Chicken Rice Bowl [$8.49] and a Chicken or Beef Nacho Bowl [$8.79].

Pecos Bill's previous menu included a Fajita Platter, 1/3 lb. Angus Cheeseburger (with or without bacon), a Taco Trio, and a Mixed Green Salad, in addition to nachos and rice bowls. While Pecos Bill has been popular due to its size and location, our readers' top pick for dining at the Magic Kingdom last year was Jungle Navigation Co. Skipper Canteen, around the corner in Adventureland. While that is table service, we always have had success using the Disney World app's walk up wait list to get a table there, even when reservations are not available.

For counter service dining, our readers recommend Columbia Harbour House in Liberty Square. To help shape our recommendations this year, please list your favorite Walt Disney World Resort restaurants on our WDW best restaurant ranking page.

