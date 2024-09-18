Sesame Street wins legal battle against SeaWorld

The owners of Sesame Street have won a multi-million-dollar judgment against the owners of the SeaWorld theme parks.

A federal judge has ordered SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, now operating as United Parks and Resorts, to pay Sesame Workshop $11.4 million. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron upheld an arbitration ruling that the Sesame Place, SeaWorld, and Busch Gardens parks owed millions in unpaid licensing fees from earlier this decade.

Sesame Workshop sued SeaWorld Parks last year for the money, which the theme park chain said it did not owe due to pandemic park closures. An arbitration panel rejected that argument and now the judge has orders SeaWorld to pay. The court order was first reported by Florida Politics.

United Parks operates two Sesame Street-themed parks, in Chula Vista, California and Langhorne, Pennsylvania. [See A Visitor's Guide to the New Sesame Place San Diego.] The chain also offers Sesame Street-themed lands and attractions at its SeaWorld and Busch Gardens theme parks.

Beyond the Sesame Street dispute, United Parks also is facing legal action in Southern California, where the City of San Diego is suing over unpaid rent for SeaWorld San Diego. In addition, a Florida woman is seeking class-action status for a lawsuit against United Parks over 5% surcharges on purchases made at the parks.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)