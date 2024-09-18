Disney Treasure floats to open water for the first time

Disney's next cruise ship has floated out to open water for the first time.

The Disney Treasure had begun its journey from its home at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany to its new home at the Disney Cruise Line's terminal at Port Canaveral in Florida. Disney today shared photos of the Wish-class ship as is made its way out from the shipyard.



Photos courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Plenty of tests await Disney Treasure over the next three months before its maiden voyage on December 21. The sibling of Disney Wish will sail seven-night itineraries from Port Canaveral once it enters service. For more about the new ship, please see our preview, Here's what cruise fans will find aboard the new Disney Treasure.

Thinking about a Disney Cruise?

For assistance in planning a Disney Cruise Line vacation, please contact our partner for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

To keep up to date with more Disney Experiences news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)