IAAPA sets Expo expansion in Abu Dhabi

The Middle East soon will get its own IAAPA Expo.

IAAPA opened its 2024 IAAPA Expo Europe today in The Netherlands, at Amsterdam's RAI Convention Center. The big news from the opening was the announcement of a new IAAPA Expo Middle East, which will debut in 2026.

The new industry trade show and education conference will be held March 30 to April 2, 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

"We are thrilled to bring IAAPA Expo to the Middle East," IAAPA President and CEO Jakob Wahl said. "This region is experiencing tremendous growth and innovation, and we are eager to support and elevate the industry here. Our expo will provide a platform for networking, learning, and discovering new opportunities. We look forward to creating a valuable experience for all attendees and participants and are enthusiastic about hosting the very first edition of this annual event in Abu Dhabi."

The award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi leads the region's theme parks with attendance of 1.75 million visitors last year, according to the most recent TEA/AECOM Theme Index report. Miral's Yas Island Resort also is home to a new SeaWorld theme park as well as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and the Yas Waterworld water park.

"We are delighted to welcome IAAPA Middle East to Abu Dhabi," Miral Group CEO Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi said. "This event aligns with our vision of positioning Abu Dhabi and Yas Island as top global destinations for entertainment and leisure. This event is a great platform that brings together the most influential industry leaders from across the globe, fostering collaboration and showcasing the Emirate's attractions, world-class theme parks and cutting-edge experiences. Bringing this event to Abu Dhabi is yet another testament to its growing position as a global tourism hub."

The Middle East Expo will join IAAPA Expos in Europe, Asia and the original in Orlando, Florida as annual events bringing together attraction operators, designers, and vendors for industry education and deal-making. After this week's event in The Netherlands, the big IAAPA Expo happens in Orlando during the week of November 18.

